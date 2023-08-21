Akasa Air turns 1! What now? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Akasa Air, India's youngest airline, celebrates it... moreAkasa Air, India's youngest airline, celebrates its first year of operations with plans to launch international flights. The airline, co-founded by industry veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, has 20 aircraft in its fleet and aims to tap into the international market after meeting the regulatory requirement of either five years of operations or a fleet of 20 aircraft. With a team of aviation experts from top airlines and consistent capacity growth, Akasa has become the fifth largest airline in India, holding 4.9% market share. The airline plans to serve high-yield international routes, including destinations in Singapore, the Middle East, and the Gulf region. Despite challenges, including the passing of co-founder Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Akasa aims to carve a niche in India's budget carriers segment.