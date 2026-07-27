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Akhilesh Yadav Claims Centre 'Destroyed' India's Education Sector | Watch

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav strongly attacked the BJP government amid the ongoing paper leak row in Parliament. He hailed the students' resolve and questioned the delay in implementing reforms. Akhilesh said ever since the BJP came to power, it has destroyed the education system. Watch the full sharp speech.

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Published27 Jul 2026, 04:41 PM IST
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Akhilesh Yadav Claims Centre 'Destroyed' India's Education Sector | Watch
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