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Akhilesh Yadav Demands Modi Govt's Accountability Over NEET Row Amid CJP Protest March | WATCH

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the government for police action against NEET protesting students, saying MPs were detained while children were beaten outside. He questioned accountability for NEET irregularities, asked who is responsible for preparations, and highlighted lack of jobs driving youth to the streets. Akhilesh urged justice for students and fair treatment for protesters, warning the government against harsh crackdowns.

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Published20 Jul 2026, 07:56 PM IST
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Akhilesh Yadav Demands Modi Govt's Accountability Over NEET Row
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