Akhilesh Yadav’s Full Chat At HTLS 2026: Coalition, Gen-Z Movement, Upcoming UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has predicted that voters will oust the BJP government in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Speaking with HT’s National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Yadav challenged the Yogi Adityanath government’s law-and-order record and alleged rising crimes against Dalits, women and minorities. He also criticised the government’s bulldozer policy, claiming it disproportionately targets poor and vulnerable communities, and revealed that ally Congress has sought 181 seats for the upcoming polls.