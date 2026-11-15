Subscribe

Akhilesh Yadav’s Full Chat At HTLS 2026: Coalition, Gen-Z Movement, Upcoming UP Polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has predicted that voters will oust the BJP government in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Speaking with HT’s National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Yadav challenged the Yogi Adityanath government’s law-and-order record and alleged rising crimes against Dalits, women and minorities. He also criticised the government’s bulldozer policy, claiming it disproportionately targets poor and vulnerable communities, and revealed that ally Congress has sought 181 seats for the upcoming polls.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Akhilesh Yadav’s Full Chat At HTLS 2026: Coalition, Gen-Z Movement, UP Polls
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAkhilesh Yadav’s Full Chat At HTLS 2026: Coalition, Gen-Z Movement, Upcoming UP Polls
Advertisement
Read Next Story