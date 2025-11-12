Delhi blast case: Al-Falah University in Faridabad has become the center of a major terror investigation that has shocked India. The 76-acre campus in Dhauj village is now under intense scrutiny after three doctors associated with the institution were linked to what authorities are calling a ‘white-collar terror module’ and the deadly Red Fort blast that killed 12 people on Monday evening, November 10, 2025. So What exactly is Al-Falah University? Watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.