Al Falah University Linked To Delhi Blast, i20 Parked For 10 Days: Who Runs Al Falah? | Full Details

Updated: 12 Nov 2025, 10:46 pm IST

Delhi blast case: Al-Falah University in Faridabad has become the center of a major terror investigation that has shocked India. The 76-acre campus in Dhauj village is now under intense scrutiny after three doctors associated with the institution were linked to what authorities are calling a ‘white-collar terror module’ and the deadly Red Fort blast that killed 12 people on Monday evening, November 10, 2025. So What exactly is Al-Falah University? Watch!