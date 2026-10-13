Alarming Report: How Houthis Used Anthropic’s Claude AI To Work On Weapon Development

Anthropic has disclosed in its September 2026 misuse report that Houthi-linked actors in northern Yemen used its AI coding tool Claude Code on three separate weapons development programmes. The actors employed Claude in place of human software engineers to develop guidance, navigation and control software for flying vehicles. They ran multiple Claude instances simultaneously — one writing code, another researching, a third reviewing — and integrated open-source autopilot software onto phone-class flight computers.