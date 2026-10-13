Subscribe

Alarming Report: How Houthis Used Anthropic’s Claude AI To Work On Weapon Development

Anthropic has disclosed in its September 2026 misuse report that Houthi-linked actors in northern Yemen used its AI coding tool Claude Code on three separate weapons development programmes. The actors employed Claude in place of human software engineers to develop guidance, navigation and control software for flying vehicles. They ran multiple Claude instances simultaneously — one writing code, another researching, a third reviewing — and integrated open-source autopilot software onto phone-class flight computers.

Livemint
Published13 Oct 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
How Houthis Used Anthropic’s Claude AI To Work On Weapon Development
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAlarming Report: How Houthis Used Anthropic’s Claude AI To Work On Weapon Development
Advertisement
Read Next Story