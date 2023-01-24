All that you need to know about India's green bond auction

India has set an ambitious emission reduction targ... moreIndia has set an ambitious emission reduction target for itself. By 2070, India aims to be an emission neutral economy. To achieve the emissions cut targets the government has taken several policy initiatives including issuing sovereign green bonds. Watch this video to find out everything you need to know about green bonds.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.