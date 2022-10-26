All the reasons why Rishi Sunak made history at 10 Downing Street

It was a surreal Diwali for Indians living in the ... moreIt was a surreal Diwali for Indians living in the United Kingdom as celebrations of the festival were made memorable when Rishi Sunak, a practicing Hindu of Indian origin, made history by winning the race to become Prime Minister of the UK. Sunak took over 10 Downing Street as the first British Indian Prime Minister & the first Prime Minister of the UK to be appointed by new monarch King Charles on Tuesday.
Recommended For You
Trending Stocks
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.