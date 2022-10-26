All the reasons why Rishi Sunak made history at 10 Downing Street

Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 01:24 AM IST

It was a surreal Diwali for Indians living in the ... moreIt was a surreal Diwali for Indians living in the United Kingdom as celebrations of the festival were made memorable when Rishi Sunak, a practicing Hindu of Indian origin, made history by winning the race to become Prime Minister of the UK. Sunak took over 10 Downing Street as the first British Indian Prime Minister & the first Prime Minister of the UK to be appointed by new monarch King Charles on Tuesday.