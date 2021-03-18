OPEN APP
Home >Videos >'All toll booths will be removed from India within a year': Nitin Gadkari

'All toll booths will be removed from India within a year': Nitin Gadkari

Updated: 18 Mar 2021, 07:43 PM IST Livemint

All physical toll booths in the country will be re... more

 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout