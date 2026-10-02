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All You Need To Know About Gemini 4 Argon: Google’s New AI Model

Google unveiled Gemini 4 Argon, its latest frontier AI model, on Wednesday, 30 September. The model is intended for more complex tasks such as software development, investigation, enterprise work and writing. Google claims Argon's greatest strength is in defensive cybersecurity, where it can automatically discover, approve and fix software vulnerabilities.

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Published2 Oct 2026, 08:49 AM IST
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All You Need To Know About Gemini 4 Argon: Google’s New AI Model
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