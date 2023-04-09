All you need to know about India’s revised gas pricing policy

Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM IST

One day after updating the domestic gas pricing ru... moreOne day after updating the domestic gas pricing rules, the Union Cabinet on Thursday established a cap or ceiling price which will help lower prices of CNG and piped cooking gas (PNG) by up to 10%, APM gas, also known as legacy or old field gas, was previously priced according to the benchmark prices of gas in surplus countries like the US, Canada, and Russia.