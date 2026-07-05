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Alliance Sealed? U.S. On Alert As Russia's Medvedev Visits Iran Amid Ongoing West Asia War

A fresh controversy erupted after a Russian delegation attended the funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Trump ally Laura Loomer criticised Moscow’s presence, saying it sent the wrong message amid strong anti-US rhetoric at the event .The episode has reignited debate over deepening Russia-Iran ties and its impact on US foreign policy. Watch the full story.

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Published5 Jul 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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U.S. On Alert As Russia's Medvedev Visits Iran Amid Ongoing West Asia War
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