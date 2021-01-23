Home
>Videos
>Allow banks to operate freely…: Ananth Narayan on bad loan problem
Allow banks to operate freely…: Ananth Narayan on bad loan problem
Updated: 23 Jan 2021, 05:36 AM IST
Livemint
- Associate Professor SPIJMR Ananth Narayan spoke about the band loan problem in India. Ananth said the banking system should be allowed to operate freely, should be made accountable. “Get the bad assets into one place from where recovery is possible,” Ananth added. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget. Watch the full video for more.