Allowing corporates into banking a good step? SBI chairman answers #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 12:17 AM IST
- SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara spoke on the RBI Internal Working Group’s recommendation to allow Indian corporate houses into banking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Khara said that a lot of it depends on corporate governance, related party transactions and exposure limits. ‘As long as these things are imposed either through regulations or oversight mechanisms, the banking system should not have much of an issue,’ Khara said. The SBI chairman also said that a very important aspect is the implementation of laws by the management as well. Watch the full video for all the details