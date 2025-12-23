English
Updated: 23 Dec 2025, 09:54 pm IST Livemint

Amazon BLOCKS 1,800+ North Korean IT Applicants! E-commerce giant exposes laptop farms—remote workers posing as Americans to bypass sanctions, launder funds & fuel Pyongyang's nuclear/cyber programs. Sharp spike in fake remote job attempts; red flags like bad credentials & IP mismatches. Ties to $3B+ crypto thefts. Tech industry on high alert!

 
