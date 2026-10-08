Amazon Cuts Jobs Again; Employees In India Among Those Affected

Amazon is cutting fewer than 1,000 white-collar jobs across the US, India and the UK, with employees in India reportedly among those affected. The cuts come after Amazon eliminated around 30,000 corporate jobs between October 2025 and January 2026. Founder Jeff Bezos has also weighed in, saying Amazon had significantly increased hiring during the pandemic and is now adjusting to the post-pandemic environment. Amazon has not disclosed the exact number of India-based employees affected.