Business News/ Videos / Amazon, OpenAI $38 Billion Deal: Altman Cuts Reliance On Microsoft? Amazon Stock Surges After Deal

Amazon, OpenAI $38 Billion Deal: Altman Cuts Reliance On Microsoft? Amazon Stock Surges After Deal

Updated: 04 Nov 2025, 05:27 pm IST Livemint

Amazon, OpenAI $38 Billion Deal: Altman Cuts Reliance On Microsoft? Amazon Stock Surges After Deal Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit has signed a $38 billion deal to supply a slice of OpenAI’s bottomless demand for computing power. Amazon shares jumped. The ChatGPT maker will pay Amazon Web Services for access to hundreds of thousands of Nvidia Corp. graphics processing units as part of a seven-year deal, the companies announced on Monday.

 
