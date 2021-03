Amazon Prime Video to co-produce ‘Ram Setu’ | Business of Entertainment

Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 08:15 AM IST

Amazon Prime Video will co-produce Akshay Kumar’s ... moreAmazon Prime Video will co-produce Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, marking its entry into the world’s biggest film market by the number of movies made. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment