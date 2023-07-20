Amazon seller exports from India to cross $8 bn this year | Mint Prime | Mint

Amazon's e-commerce exports program, Amazon Global... moreAmazon's e-commerce exports program, Amazon Global Selling, is set to surpass $8 billion in exports by Indian sellers in 2023. The program has grown to include over 1.25 lakh Indian exporters across 200 cities, listing their products on 18 Amazon marketplaces worldwide. The company had previously revised its target to achieve $20 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2025. This video explores the evolving e-commerce landscape and the strategic revision of export targets by Amazon, highlighting the growing demand for Indian products in overseas markets.
