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Amazon To Invest $48 Billion In India By 2030, CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi

Amazon has announced a massive $48 billion long-term investment commitment in India by 2030, making it one of the largest technology investments in the country.Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed an additional $13 billion specifically for expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, on top of its earlier $35 billion pledge.The investment will boost data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad, provide AI tools to 15 million businesses, and support AI education for 4 million students. Amazon also aims to create 3.8 million jobs and enable $80 billion in e-commerce exports from India.

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Published25 Jun 2026, 07:48 PM IST
Amazon To Invest $48 Billion In India By 2030, CEO Andy Jassy Meets PM Modi
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