Ambitious Vande Bharat Trains Plan Faces Challenges | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Explore the journey of Vande Bharat Express, India's technological leap in semi-high-speed trains. With 25 pairs of services launched, witness its expansion and impact on travel time. Despite facing unique challenges like low occupancy and encounters with animals on tracks, Vande Bharat remains the go-to option for its amenities and speed. Learn about its future prospects and innovations in Indian Railways in this captivating video.