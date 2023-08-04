Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Ambitious Vande Bharat Trains Plan Faces Challenges | Mint Primer | Mint

Ambitious Vande Bharat Trains Plan Faces Challenges | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM IST Team Mint

Explore the journey of Vande Bharat Express, India's technological leap in semi-high-speed trains. With 25 pairs of services launched, witness its expansion and impact on travel time. Despite facing unique challenges like low occupancy and encounters with animals on tracks, Vande Bharat remains the go-to option for its amenities and speed. Learn about its future prospects and innovations in Indian Railways in this captivating video.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.