America Exempts 100% Tariff on Certain Specialty Drugs from India

The United States Commerce Department has issued a notice clearing a complete tariff waiver on certain specialty pharmaceutical drugs and their associated ingredients from India and 19 partner nations. The exemption covers high-value treatments for rare diseases, antibody-drug conjugates, infertility formulations and vital animal health products. It stands in contrast to the broader 100% Section 232 tariff on specified foreign patented pharmaceuticals, deliberately insulating life-saving medicines.