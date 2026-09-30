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America Exempts 100% Tariff on Certain Specialty Drugs from India

The United States Commerce Department has issued a notice clearing a complete tariff waiver on certain specialty pharmaceutical drugs and their associated ingredients from India and 19 partner nations. The exemption covers high-value treatments for rare diseases, antibody-drug conjugates, infertility formulations and vital animal health products. It stands in contrast to the broader 100% Section 232 tariff on specified foreign patented pharmaceuticals, deliberately insulating life-saving medicines.

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Published30 Sep 2026, 08:58 AM IST
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America Exempts 100% Tariff on Certain Specialty Drugs from India
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