America Raises New AI Alarm on China Amid NVIDIA Spy Scandal Row

Amid the fallout of the Jensen Huang Spygate controversy, the United States has introduced sweeping new restrictions to stop Chinese companies from accessing advanced AI chips through overseas data centres in Southeast Asia. This video breaks down how Washington is moving to plug critical semiconductor loopholes while opening a second front against Chinese open-weight AI models like Moonshot’s Kimi K3. We examine the scrutiny surrounding Singapore-based Megaspeed, claims that leading Chinese labs used restricted Nvidia Blackwell chips, and how Beijing is adapting—with DeepSeek planning a major shift to Huawei’s Ascend 950 processors for its upcoming V5 model.