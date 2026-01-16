English
Business News/ Videos / American Economist Jeff Ferry On How Trump Is Harming The World Economy By Abusing His Powers On Fed

American Economist Jeff Ferry On How Trump Is Harming The World Economy By Abusing His Powers On Fed

Updated: 16 Jan 2026, 07:06 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

American Economist Jeff Ferry speaks to Abhinav Trivedi of MINT and explains why Trump's fed overhaul and seeking removal of Jerome Powell is a step in the wrong direction and how disastrous it would be for the world economy if Trump succeeds in doing so. He also decodes the personality traits of the US President as a politician, a Businessman & real estate entrepreneur. #jeffferry #donaldtrump #fedreserve #federalreserve #jeromepowell #usa #currency #dollar #abhinavtrivedi #usdebt #recession #depression #whitehouse #thewhitehouse #russia #putin #china #venezuela

 
