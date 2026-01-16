Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / American Economist Jeff Ferry On How Trump Is Harming The World Economy By Abusing His Powers On Fed

American Economist Jeff Ferry On How Trump Is Harming The World Economy By Abusing His Powers On Fed

Updated: 16 Jan 2026, 07:06 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

American Economist Jeff Ferry speaks to Abhinav Trivedi of MINT and explains why Trump's fed overhaul and seeking removal of Jerome Powell is a step in the wrong direction and how disastrous it would be for the world economy if Trump succeeds in doing so. He also decodes the personality traits of the US President as a politician, a Businessman & real estate entrepreneur. #jeffferry #donaldtrump #fedreserve #federalreserve #jeromepowell #usa #currency #dollar #abhinavtrivedi #usdebt #recession #depression #whitehouse #thewhitehouse #russia #putin #china #venezuela