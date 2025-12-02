Black Friday 2025 hits record $11.8B — but Americans are drowning in BNPL debt! Buy Now Pay Later spending surges past $20B (+11%), with 3 in 10 shoppers using Klarna, Affirm, Afterpay. For the first time, BNPL now impacts your credit score — on-time payments ignored, late ones punished. 41% already missed payments in 2024. Zero-interest today, hidden debt tomorrow. Is Buy Now, Worry Later destroying America’s finances?
