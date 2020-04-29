Amid Covid crisis, why RBI had to come to aid of mutual funds: Explained

Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 12:59 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a special ... moreThe Reserve Bank of India has announced a special scheme to help mutual funds. Under the ₹50,000-crore scheme, banks can borrow funds to lend to mutual funds, or buy bonds held by them. The scheme is operational from April 27 to May 11. But why did the RBI need to come to mutual funds' aid and what impact is the central bank's decision likely to have on the markets? Watch the full video to find out.