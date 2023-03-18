Amid GDP growth slowdown, Piyush Goyal insists India’s exports will grow by 10%

Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:02 AM IST

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Go... moreUnion Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday asserted that India is set to cross 750 bn dollars in exports of goods and services this year. Minister Goyal was addressing the 28th edition of CII Partnership Summit said that India is expanding rupee trade with several countries, many of which are at an advanced stage of dialogue and finalisation