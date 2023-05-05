Hello User
Amid OPEC + production cut, India eyes Guyana's oil to shore up supplies

Amid OPEC + production cut, India eyes Guyana’s oil to shore up supplies

Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:49 PM IST Livemint

India, the third-largest oil importer in the world, is working on a plan to increase its energy security by purchasing the majority of Guyana's oil output from its oilfields through long-term contracts at advantageous rates. Long-term supply agreements provide stability in the midst of erratic energy markets. Exxon Mobil, Guyana's largest oil producer, intends to increase output to 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027.

