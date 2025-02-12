Explore
Business News/ Videos / Amid Parent's Bankruptcy WeWork India Files For IPO | What You Should Know About The Company |

Amid Parent's Bankruptcy WeWork India Files For IPO | What You Should Know About The Company |

Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 06:52 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Bengaluru based WeWork India has officially set the stage for its public market debut, filing its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. WeWork India is offering a book-built public issue of an entire offer-for-sale (OFS) component of up to 4,37,53,952 or nearly 4.37 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 per share, according to the DRHP data. WeWork India’s offering will be a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) of 43.75 million shares. #share #sharemarket #stockmarket #stockstobuy #abhinavtrivedi #nirmalasitaraman #budget2025 #nse #sensex #bse #nifty #nifty50 #ipo #india #realestate #reality #realestateagent #weworking #wework #weworkindia #realestateinvesting #property #propertyinvestment #properties #bengaluru

 
