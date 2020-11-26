Amid protest march, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks #HTLS2020

Home
Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 11:45 PM IST
Livemint
- On the day that protesting farmers attempted to march to Delhi to seek revocation of three agriculture-related legislations, Union minister Rajnath Singh invited them for talks. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the minister said that as a son of a farmer, he could guarantee farmers that the government's farm laws would benefit them. He added that there was no possibility of the minimum support price regime being scrapped. Watch the full video for more