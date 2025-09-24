English
Business News/ Videos / Analysing The Real Impact Of H1B Fee Hike On Indians | Will Students Leave USA? How Many Job Losses?

Updated: 24 Sept 2025, 04:24 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Indian students, employees in the USA or IT workers? Who will eventually face the maximum brunt of the H1B visa fee hike? Or will the loss be on America's side? Despite so may Indian CEOs working on the H1B visa in the US, what eventual signal will this step send the world? In this episode of Mint's Deep Dive we try and understand this impact by speaking to experts and understanding the dynamics of this geopolitical tool . Who is the ultimate beneficiary & loser from H1B visa fee hike.

 
