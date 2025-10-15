Andhra Pradesh, Google Ink Massive $15 Billion Deal, To Build AI Data Center In Vizag Google announced on Tuesday that it will invest $15 billion over the next five years to establish a massive artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This will make it the company’s largest such project outside the United States.
