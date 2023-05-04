Hello User
Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy most wealthiest CM in India | Mint Primer | Mint

Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy most wealthiest CM in India | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:17 AM IST Team Mint

Have you ever wondered how much wealth the current chief ministers of India possess? According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 30 current chief ministers of states and union territories, 29 are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling 510 crores. The report analyzed self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current chief ministers.

