Nine devotees, including eight women and one child, lost their lives in a stampede at a temple in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, during the Ekadashi festival. Authorities reported at least 17 others were injured as a massive crowd surge overwhelmed the newly constructed shrine. Government officials have ordered a full inquiry and PM Modi announces compensation. Watch.
