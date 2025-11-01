Andhra Temple Stampede: 9 Dead After Chaos At Srikakulam Temple On Ekadashi | Here's What Happened

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:48 pm IST

Nine devotees, including eight women and one child, lost their lives in a stampede at a temple in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, during the Ekadashi festival. Authorities reported at least 17 others were injured as a massive crowd surge overwhelmed the newly constructed shrine. Government officials have ordered a full inquiry and PM Modi announces compensation. Watch.