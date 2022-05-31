‘Anek’ fails to draw audiences, films opt for faster OTT premieres

The dull run for Hindi cinema continues this week ... moreThe dull run for Hindi cinema continues this week with Anubhav Sinha's Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana that made around Rs. 1.75 crore on its opening day. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.
