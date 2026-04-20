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Another Hormuz Shock: LNG Ships Reverse Course, India Braces For Disruption In Energy Imports Again

Fresh uncertainty has returned to the Strait of Hormuz after multiple LNG tankers reportedly reversed course or slowed movement following warnings that the key maritime route was shut again. According to ship-tracking data cited by Bloomberg, several vessels carrying cargo from Qatar changed direction near the western entrance of the strait, raising concerns over global gas flows. For India, renewed instability in the region could increase pressure on energy imports, freight costs and supply planning. Watch.

Livemint
Published20 Apr 2026, 01:11 AM IST
Another Hormuz Shock: LNG Ships Reverse Course, India Braces For Disruption
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