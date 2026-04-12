Another War Brewing? Turkey BLASTS Netanyahu After Israeli PM Attacks Erdogan | Explained

Turkey has escalated its war of words with Israel, branding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the “Hitler of our time” and directly accusing him of sabotaging the ongoing US-Iran peace negotiations. The fiery row began when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Donald Trump of possible provocations threatening the fragile Iran-US ceasefire. Netanyahu hit back on social media, accusing Erdogan of backing Iran’s “terror regime” and massacring Kurds. Ankara fired its strongest response yet: citing the ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu, ICJ genocide proceedings against Israel, and claiming Netanyahu is deliberately prolonging the conflict to avoid prison at home. The explosive exchange landed just hours before the US-Iran talks collapsed in Islamabad, raising new fears that Israel — still striking Lebanon — could derail the entire ceasefire.