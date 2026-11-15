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Antony Blinken Lists U.S. Midterms' Long-Term Impact On Trump & Republicans | HTLS 2026

Former US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has said the scale of Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections exceeded his expectations. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Blinken attributed the setback to voter frustration over unfulfilled campaign promises, rising living costs and perceptions of corruption under the Donald Trump administration. He also argued that Trump’s tariffs and the war on Iran added to inflationary pressures, highlighting the gap between slowing inflation and the lower prices voters had expected.

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Updated15 Nov 2026, 02:59 PM IST
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Anthony Blinken Lists U.S. Midterms' Long-Term Impact On Trump & Republicans
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