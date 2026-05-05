Anthropic, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs Building A New AI Enterprise Venture: Here’s What It’ll Do

Anthropic has joined hands with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and other major investors to launch a new $1.5 billion AI-native enterprise services company.Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman are each investing $300 million. The new venture will operate independently but with deep Anthropic engineering support to help businesses integrate and scale Claude AI across operations.It will initially tap into the massive portfolio companies of its investors (Blackstone, Apollo, Sequoia, GIC, etc.) before expanding to other enterprises in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.