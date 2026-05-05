Subscribe

Anthropic, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs Building A New AI Enterprise Venture: Here’s What It’ll Do

Anthropic has joined hands with Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and other major investors to launch a new $1.5 billion AI-native enterprise services company.Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman are each investing $300 million. The new venture will operate independently but with deep Anthropic engineering support to help businesses integrate and scale Claude AI across operations.It will initially tap into the massive portfolio companies of its investors (Blackstone, Apollo, Sequoia, GIC, etc.) before expanding to other enterprises in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.

Livemint
Published5 May 2026, 10:21 PM IST
Anthropic, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs Building A New AI Enterprise Venture
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAnthropic, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs Building A New AI Enterprise Venture: Here’s What It’ll Do
Read Next Story