Anthropic Co-Founder Backs ‘AI Kill Switch’ Amid Global Slowdown Class | Explained

Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark has told the BBC that society may eventually need to mandate emergency “kill switches” for powerful AI systems — mechanisms that can shut them down if they become uncontrollable. Clark said AI companies already have shutdown tools, but the bigger question is whether governments should require them and whether independent third parties should verify that they actually work. The comments come amid rising internal industry alarms. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for a slower pace of frontier AI development so safety measures can keep up.