Anthropic Reveals How Claude Leads 26% Of Its R&D Work Amid Global AI Slowdown Calls | Details

In February, Anthropic’s Claude AI model was leading less than 1% of the company’s AI research and development. By August, that figure had jumped to 26%. Anthropic disclosed that more than 90% of its AI R&D work now involves AI either collaborating with humans (AL3) or leading the task end-to-end under supervision (AL4). The company introduced the Anthropic R&D Automation Index, based on Epoch AI’s Automation Level scale, to measure this shift in real time.
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