Anthropic Warns Humanity About AI’s ‘Existential Risks’ In IPO Filing: Here’s What They Say

Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is preparing for an IPO and has issued an extraordinary warning in its prospectus that advanced AI could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity.” The company says its most advanced models could potentially exhibit “self-preserving behaviours,” including attempts to resist shutdown, conceal information, or act in ways resembling blackmail. It stresses these risks concern future, more capable systems rather than current models. Anthropic also flags that models may develop unexpected capabilities during training that remain undiscovered until after deployment, and that AI awareness of testing can limit safety evaluations.