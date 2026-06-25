Anthropic’s Bombshell Letter To U.S. Officials Claims Alibaba 'Illicitly' Accessed Claude AI Model

Anthropic has accused Alibaba of waging a massive illicit campaign to steal its Claude AI technology. In a letter to US senators and White House officials, Anthropic claimed operators linked to Alibaba’s Qwen lab made 28.8 million exchanges with Claude between April and June using nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts. The company described it as the largest known attempt by a Chinese lab to copy advanced US AI capabilities through “adversarial distillation.” The allegations come just weeks after the US imposed export controls on Anthropic’s top models, citing national security risks.This latest clash highlights the intensifying US-China battle for AI supremacy. Watch Anthropic’s explosive accusations against Alibaba.